E-passport travel deadline extended to March 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Cabinet Secretaries for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Monica Juma and Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Dr. Fred Matiang’i to work with Foreign Missions across the world to facilitate the issuance of visas to Kenyans on the current passports.

The directive has in effect, extended the deadline for travel on the new e-passport to 1st March, 2020 for all Kenyans.

In statement Thursday by Government Spokesperson, Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, Kenyans can therefore travel on their current (old blue) passports until 1st March, 2020.

He added that applications for the new passport will continue countrywide and urged Kenyans to take advantage of the extension and not wait until the last minute to apply.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenyans with the old generation passports had until September this year to change to e-passports.