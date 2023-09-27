E Sports: Ronny Lusigi elected president of Kenya Federation

Ronny Lusigi has been elected as the first President of Kenya E-sports Federation for a four-year term after winning the federation’s innaugural election held today in Nairobi. Ann Adhiambo was elected the vice president for the federation.

Lusigi garnered 23 votes against his opponent Mwaniki Mwanzia with 4 votes. Ann Odiambo was elected the vice president with 22 votes against Celine Leroshion who got 5 votes. Hellen Kairu was elected the Treasurer after beating Lydia bisieri while Brian Ochanda will be the athlete representative.

Omar Sadique Mohammed was elected the secretary general unopposed, same as the 1st vice president John Ojiambo and life member Shinakha.

The new office bearers promised to grow the game in the country and draw more women and men a like to the game.

The election was the 1st for the federation which has been under an interim management committee and the exercise was supervised by the sports registrar Rose Wasike.