E-Tourism Frontiers relaunches, to focus on AI and Tourism

E-Tourism Frontiers, a leading online tourism consultancy specializing in developing digital tourism strategies for global markets, has Thursday announced its relaunch.

This comes following the untimely death of its CEO and founder, Damian Cook, in November last year.

Originally established as E-Tourism Africa in 2007, the company expanded and rebranded to E-Tourism Frontiers in 2010, reflecting its broader focus on Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Continuing its mission to promote sustainable, community-based tourism, the company will now also explore the role of AI and Big Data in tourism.

Taking up the helm in the role of Managing Director, is Sarah Mathews, a global expert in online tourism with over 30 years of marketing and digital experience. Mathews brings extensive knowledge from over a decade tenure as Director of Media Partnerships across Asia Pacific for Trip advisor.

Her experience spans working with both corporate entities and internal tourism boards – she was the youngest ever female Chair of PATA – the Pacific Asia Travel Association and she had a decade-long collaboration with Damian Cook, identifying trends in consumer travel and providing strategic insights to keep the sector connected with travel audiences.

Mathews said, “I am both thrilled and humbled to step into the role of Managing Director at E-Tourism Frontiers. Damian’s sudden passing last year left an immense void, not just within our organization, but across the many destinations he worked with including Kenya, Jordan, Rwanda and beyond. I am excited and feel a deep sense of responsibility to carry on Damian’s legacy, ensuring that businesses and destinations he worked with, benefit from the same level of innovation and passion that he embodied.”

Under Mathews’ leadership, ETF will incorporate big data analysis and AI to stay at the cutting edge of online tourism trends.

Mathews outlined her vision saying, “As we embark on this new chapter in E-Tourism Frontiers’ journey, I am keenly aware of the evolving landscape of travel and tourism. The urgent need for sustainable practices, the ever-changing consumer demands and the advent of AI are all factors that require our attention and action. My vision for ETF is to continue to be a leader in digital marketing consultancy, helping the industry navigate these changes with conscious, data-driven strategies that respect both our clients’ goals and the world in which we operate.”

“We want to show the benefits of both AI and Big Data and highlight how both can be used in everyday business. Part of the role of ETF is to ensure that the developing world in not left behind by a digital divide”, said Mathews.

Joining Mathews in this new chapter of E-Tourism Frontiers is Elizabeth Cook, stepping back into the role of Director of Marketing. As women leaders, Mathews and Cook bring a unique perspective and dynamic to the company’s leadership.

“We’re thrilled to lead E-Tourism Frontiers as a team,” Mathews said.

“Our combined experience, insights, and vision will not only drive growth but also foster a culture of inclusivity, innovation and empowerment. We believe in the power and potential of a company led by women, and we’re excited about the unique benefits this will bring and we also have the combined insight of an Asia and Africa focus”.