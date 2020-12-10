EABL appoints Jane Karuku as group managing director

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has appointed Jane Karuku as Group Managing Director effective 1st January 2021.

Karuku who is EABL board member and the current Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) will succeed Andrew Cowan who now takes new responsibilities at EABL’s parent company, Diageo.

“We are delighted to have Mrs. Jane Karuku take over the role of Group Managing Director at EABL – Jane brings with her remarkable wealth of experience having served within the Board and also managing the Kenya business. I am very confident that her depth of expertise and knowledge of the business will lead the Group to future growth in line with our strategy,” said Dr. Martin Oduor-Otieno, EABL Group Board Chairman.

Cowan who has been heading the firm for four and a half years will now assume a new role as Diageo Managing Director for Africa Regional Markets effective 1st January 2021, while retaining his membership at the board.

“During his time in this role, Andrew led the development and execution of the strategy that has led to significant growth across the region. He has built a strong, inclusive management team that has led to succession by one of his own team members. He led the strategic turnaround in our Tanzania business and motivated for significant capital investments including the investment in the Kisumu plant in Kenya and expansion investment at our Dar es Salaam, Moshi and Kampala breweries.” Dr. Oduor-Otieno added.

At KBL, Karuku will be replaced by John Musungu who now assumes the role of managing director effective 1st March 2021, bringing more than 25 years of experience in general management, sales, and marketing.

“We are delighted to have John join the business in a significant role leading the biggest subsidiary within EABL. John comes with a wealth of experience and strong legacy of business delivery and leadership in Kenya and Globally. John will be a great addition to both the Kenya and East Africa management teams. We look forward to him joining and making significant contributions to the business.” Dr. Oduor-Otieno added.

Musungu was previously the general manager for GlaxoSmithKline Kenya and East Africa Business.

Karuku who has management experience spanning over 25 years in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and non-governmental organizations was previously the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), MD for Cadbury’s East & Central Africa, and Deputy CEO at Telkom Kenya.

Karuku becomes the second Kenyan to head EABL after Joe Muganda.