Of 20 competitors, Kelvin Thairu emerged victorious.

The East African Breweries Limited (EABL) on Monday night decided to celebrate the top 20 finalists of the Kenyan chapter of the World Class bartenders contest. It was a wonderful dinner and party at the Trademark Hotel. It was a night of fun, glitz and glam with all the top 20 finalists present to receive goodie bags containing their tools of trade as well as certificates.

Trademark Hotel is also where Kelvin Thairu, winner of the the Diageo World Class Global Competition in Kenya works. Come next month, Kelvin will be among 55 mixologists who will battle for the coveted title of World Class Bartender, in Madrid Spain. Apart from competing, Kelvin will also get the chance to tour the Ketel One Distillery in Holland.

For 11 years now, World Class, in partnership with world’s finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve Collection – has supported, trained and inspired over more than 350,000 bartenders across the globe. We will be supporting Kelvin fully from back here at home.

