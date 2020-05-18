EABL commits Ksh 50m to the Kenya Covid-19 fund

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has donated KSh50 million to the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Fund, supplementing its other efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Kenya.

This brings to Kshs 120 million the amount the company has committed so far towards alleviating the crisis in Kenya. EABL had already spent KSh70 million to fund the production and distribution of 1 million hand sanitiser packs to frontline health workers and vulnerable communities.

The company also undertook a public awareness campaign to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

EABL Group MD, Andrew Cowan, said the money would go directly to the Fund, whose efforts are concentrated on mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on the needy.

“At this critical time, with our country in the middle of the biggest crisis since independence, EABL continues to partner the Government of Kenya to combat the spread of Covid-19 disease, to save lives. We are pleased to complement Kenya COVID-19Emergency Fund’s role in helping frontline health workers and others in critical need during this time,” said Mr Cowan.

In March, EABL handed over a consignment to AMREF Health Africa and Kenya Red Cross Society for distribution to frontline health workers and vulnerable communities in the informal settlements of Kibera, Mukuru, Mathare and Kawangware in Nairobi and Kondele and Obunga in Kisumu.

The company also partnered with the Government and its agencies, such as the Kenya Pipeline Corporation, to distribute state-funded sanitiser across the country.

Through twin projects (EABL’s and the KPC project), the company helped distribute sanitiser packs to dozens of counties across Kenya. These include Kisumu, Kisii, Migori,Nairobi, Kiambu,Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Machakos, Makueni,Narok, Trans Nzoia, Kericho, Murang’a, Mombasa, Kilifi, among others.

Besides these, EABL also delivered hand sanitiser packs to the National Police Service and Kenyatta National Hospital, targeting more frontline health workers.