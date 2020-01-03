EABL, Keroche bottle ownership case set for January 24th

The bottle ownership court case between East Africa Breweries Limited and Keroche has been set for the 24th January 2020.

The order stopping more advertising by EABL on the matter has been maintained but the court however allowed EABL to collect only bottles branded EABL pending the ruling.

EABL and Keroche have been locked in a tussle over the use of euro bottles with EABL claiming ownership of the design while Keroche argues the bottles can’t be patented.

Keroche is accusing EABL of using its dominance in the beer industry to stifle any competition.

EABL on the other hand claims ownership of the brown beer bottle. Keroche Breweries and 6 other companies have been entangled in a court battle with East African Breweries over the 500ml Brown Euro bottles.

The distributors allege in their suit that the brown beer bottles are universal bottles and are not for EABL or any beer manufacturer to patent or trademark. The ruling is set for 24th this month.