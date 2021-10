The East African community celebrated Mwalimu Julius Nyerere day Thursday with calls to embrace unity and tolerance. The day is dedicated to the founding father of Tanzania Julius Nyerere, a pan-Africanist who championed African socialism and regional integration through the Ujamaa spirit. The Late Mwalimu Nyerere was one of the founding members of the East African federation that birthed the East African Community. Betty Kiptum tells us more

