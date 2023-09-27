EAC challenged to increase funding for special needs institutions 

The Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) is urging East Africa Community nations to increase funding for special needs institutions to ensure more learners benefit.

KISE Director Dr. Norman Kiogora said adequate funding for special needs schools will see the institutions acquire modern equipment and facilities and make learning enjoyable for learners with special needs.

Dr. Kiogora observed that the Kenyan government has formulated laws supporting the accessibility of education to all learners and called on other East African Community partner states to emulate Kenya.

He spoke during a tour of a Ugandan delegation of education stakeholders who are in the country for a bench marking tour.

The Ugandan delegation is set to visit more education institutions in Machakos and Nakuru counties.

Report by Beatrice Gatonye