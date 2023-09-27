Home NEWS Local News EAC challenged to increase funding for special needs institutions 

EAC challenged to increase funding for special needs institutions 

By
Muraya Kamunde
-
Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) Director Dr. Norman Kiogora

The Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) is urging  East Africa Community nations to increase funding for special needs institutions to ensure more learners benefit. 

KISE Director Dr. Norman Kiogora said adequate funding for special needs schools will see the institutions acquire modern equipment and facilities and make learning enjoyable for learners with special needs.

kiico

Dr. Kiogora observed that the Kenyan government has formulated laws supporting the accessibility of education to all learners and called on other East African Community partner states to emulate Kenya.

He spoke during a tour of a Ugandan delegation of education stakeholders who are in the country for a bench marking tour.

The Ugandan delegation is set to visit more education institutions in Machakos and Nakuru counties.

Report by Beatrice Gatonye

Muraya Kamunde
Website | + posts
Previous articleNakuru: Doctors down tools following lapse of strike notice 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR