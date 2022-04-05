EAC to commemorate 28 years of Genocide against Tutsi

The East African Community Secretariat in collaboration other partners is set to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda on 7th April, 2022 at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

The commemoration will be done in conjunction to with the Tanzanian Local Authorities in Arusha, the Arusha and Moshi Rwandan Community, the Embassy of Rwanda in Tanzania, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), The Pan African Human Rights Court, the Religious Denominations based here in Arusha, the Representatives of Students from High Schools and Universities of the Arusha region and EAC staff.

It is themed “Remember-Unite-Renew”, this year’s commemoration is once again an occasion to pay tribute to the more than one million innocent lives lost through the heinous extermination of Tutsis in Rwanda 28 years ago.

Under the above theme, this year’s commemoration focuses mainly on the legacy of strength, resilience, and unity that the new generation is called upon to sustain as well as safeguarding the strides Rwanda has been able to make over the past 28 years and carry forward the vision for Rwanda’s transformation.

Since the 20th commemoration in April 2014, EAC has taken a commendable route to supporting genocide survivors and recognizing genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda as a crime against humanity, first by building a genocide monument in the EAC gardens which was inaugurated by Heads of State and further by setting apart the 7th of April every year on the EAC calendar as a special day to commemorate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The EAC Secretariat has sent out an invitation to join the Government and people of Rwanda to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi by standing against genocide denial and its ideology and recognizing the incredible bravery of those who rescued others during the genocide at great risk to themselves and their families.