EAC: Construction of Inter University Council headquarters underway

The Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the second phase of its Headquarters in Kampala.

The project worth over USD8.4 million (Ksh1,191,120,000.00) is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held at IUCEA Headquarters in Kampala, the Chief Guest, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Republic of Uganda, Rt. Rebecca Kadaga, reiterated the commitment of EAC Partner States to support IUCEA to deliver its mandate including operationalisation of EAC Common Higher Education Area.

She commended IUCEA for supporting regional integration through harmonisation and quality assurance of higher education system and supporting regional mobility of staff and students in universities and other tertiary institutions. “Higher Education should ensure increased access to relevant education, improve competitiveness of graduates, ensure comparability and acceptability of qualifications and graduates,” Kadaga said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries from all EAC Partner States.

The Executive Director, Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA), Wanjiru Mwita, who represented the EAC Secretary General, said the new facilities will enhance collaboration among higher education institutions through research and innovation.

The Executive Secretary, IUCEA, Prof. Gaspard Banyankimbona appreciated the Government and the citizens of Uganda for the support they have given IUCEA over the years.

“I wish to pay special tribute to the Government of the Republic of Uganda, our host through the Ministry of Education and Sports, for offering to IUCEA this land on which our offices sit and in which we shall witness the groundbreaking ceremony,” Prof. Banyankimbona said.

The Deputy Chairperson, IUCEA Executive Committee, Prof. John Mugisha, said he hoped the new building will provide facilities that can be used by universities, researchers, and all other stakeholders to advance quality higher education and integration agenda.

The IUCEA new building facility will sit on part of the 5-acre piece of land at Kyambogo Hill in Kampala. It will include offices, resource centre, innovation and incubation centre for research, a cafeteria, a conference hall, and a data centre.

The land was offered by the Government of Uganda as part of its commitment to host the body as an institution of EAC.