EAC delegation visits ECOWAS Commission on a benchmarking mission

A high-level delegation of the East African Community (EAC) paid a visit to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on a benchmarking mission in order to enhance integration in East Africa.

The delegation led by Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, the Deputy Secretary General in charge of the Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors set out on the mission on 5th – 6th February 2024.

The EAC Delegation was received by Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission. In his address, Dr. Touray highlighted the importance of collaborations among the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), adding that “it is good we learn from each other.”

In his remarks, Ariik Malueth equally emphasised the importance of EAC learning from the experiences of ECOWAS in their journey to effectively promote trade and integration

“We believe that EAC and ECOWAS can learn from each other and jointly promote regional integration in Africa,” said the DSG who represented EAC Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki.

The EAC delegation also held discussions with the Office of the Vice President on institutional reforms implemented at the ECOWAS Commission in the last decade.

Further, sectoral discussions were held with the Commissioner for Internal Services, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, as well as the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.

Both sides agreed to further foster bilateral engagement to strengthen peer learning between RECs.

The mission was supported by GIZ as part of the cooperation between the German Government and the EAC on organisational development.