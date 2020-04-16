EAC deploys mobile laboratories, testing kits to all partner states

The East African Community (EAC) under the Mobile Laboratory Project has deployed nine mobile laboratories and Coronavirus test kits to all EAC Partner States in a bid to detect and respond to highly infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and Ebola.

Speaking to the media while flagging off the mobile laboratories and equipment on Wednesday, EAC Secretary General, Amb Liberat Mfumukeko said that each Partner State would receive a four wheel drive vehicle fitted with laboratory and ICT equipment, as well as all the necessary consumables for a fully functional laboratory with the capacity to conduct tests for Ebola and the Coronavirus in addition to other pathogens.

“A total of 9 Mobile Laboratories are being deployed to the Partner States as follows: Republic of Burundi -1, Republic of Rwanda -1, Republic of South Sudan -1, Republic of Kenya – 2, Republic of Uganda – 2 and United Republic of Tanzania – 2,” said the Secretary General.

Amb. Mfumukeko said that in addition to the Mobile Laboratories, the EAC Secretariat has also provided COVID-19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves, gown, mask, goggles, and shoe protectors, and other consumables to the Partner States.