EAC deploys mobile laboratories, testing kits to all partner states

The East African Community (EAC) under the Mobile Laboratory Project has deployed nine mobile laboratories and Coronavirus test kits to all EAC Partner States in a bid to detect and respond to highly infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and Ebola.
Speaking to the media while flagging off the mobile laboratories and equipment on Wednesday, EAC Secretary General, Amb Liberat Mfumukeko said that each Partner State would receive a four wheel drive vehicle fitted with laboratory and ICT equipment, as well as all the necessary consumables for a fully functional laboratory with the capacity to conduct tests for Ebola and the Coronavirus in addition to other pathogens.
“A total of 9 Mobile Laboratories are being deployed to the Partner States as follows: Republic of Burundi -1, Republic of Rwanda -1, Republic of South Sudan -1, Republic of Kenya – 2, Republic of Uganda – 2 and United Republic of Tanzania – 2,” said the Secretary General.
Amb. Mfumukeko said that in addition to the Mobile Laboratories, the EAC Secretariat has also provided COVID-19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gloves, gown, mask, goggles, and shoe protectors, and other consumables to the Partner States.
Amb Mfumukeko disclosed that the Mobile Laboratories had been equipped with modern equipment and could diagnose most pathogens in addition to providing safe, accurate and timely patient results for COVID-19, Ebola and other disease-causing pathogens.
He added that the EAC Secretariat has trained a total of 18 Laboratory Experts from the Partner States who are skilled trainers and certified proficient operators/ users on the operation of the Mobile Laboratories
The Secretary General thanked the Government of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW) for funding the EAC Mobile Laboratory Project especially at this critical moment when the Community is battling with COVID-19.
