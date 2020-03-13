East African Community to develop aflatoxin bill

The East African Community secretariat is developing a legislation to help in fighting Aflatoxin in the region.

EAC Principal Agricultural Economist Fahari Marwa says the Aflatoxin levels are still high in the region despite investment extended by governments and private sector in the region.

The presence of Aflatoxin in harvests and processed foods is being flagged for putting health of consumers in jeopardy.

The EAC wants to spend Ksh. 20 million to develop Aflatoxin Bill that if adopted will help curb the menace of food insecurity and cancer related cases emerging from the toxic fungi.

He explains that the existing policy and regulatory framework does not support the prevention and control of Aflatoxin along the food and feed chains.

The Ministry of Agriculture says between 1981 and 2007 death cases reported from following Aflatoxin poisoning stand at 204 with both Makueni and Kitui |Counties registering 125 deaths in 2004.

Interventions by Government include development of aflasafe a chemical meant to fight Aflatoxin.

Last year Government awarded Koppert Biological systems company a tender to promote and distribute the product.

The overall goal for the EAC regional strategy and action plan on Aflatoxin prevention is to contribute to food and nutrition security as well as protect human, animal and plant health from adverse impacts of Aflatoxin along the food and feed value chains.

Marwa made the remarks during a high level stock taking fora on implementation of the EAC regional strategy and action plan on Aflatoxin prevention and control.