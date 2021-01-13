EAC election observer teams flagged off to Uganda

Observer teams from the East African Community Election Observer Mission (EAC-EOM) to Thursday’s Uganda General Election were formally flagged off in Kampala on Tuesday morning.

Flagging off the observers, EAC-EOM Head of Mission H.E. Domitien Ndayizeye, said that to ensure objectivity and impartiality, the observers had been drawn from all the EAC Partner States except the Republic of Uganda which is going to election on 14th January, 2021.

“The EAC-EOM short-term observers are drawn from the East African Legislative Assembly, Electoral Management Bodies, Human Rights Commissions, EAC Coordinating Ministries and the Staff of the EAC Organs, namely the East African Legislative Assembly, East African Court of Justice and the EAC Secretariat,” said H.E. Ndayizeye.

H.E. Ndayizeye disclosed that the EAC observers had been deployed to various districts for deployment including Kampala, Masaka, Gulu, Arua, Mubende, Masindi, Soroti, Mbale, Mbarara, Kabale, Kasese and Moroto.

“The mission is in line with Article 3 (3) of the Treaty for Establishment of the EAC, which requires Partner States to adhere to the universally acceptable principles of good governance, human rights and social justice,” said the former President of Burundi.