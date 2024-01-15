EAC heads hold talks on status of integration of the Community

Chairperson of the Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and President of South Sudan Salva Kiir has noted with concern the interstate political and security dynamics in the region that require urgent intervention.

President Kiir identified a number of interventions that will be activated towards addressing inter-state relations.

In a statement by EAC, President Kiir committed to assign special envoys to the various capitals to deliver his message, and where necessary engage the leaders to resolve the matters within the framework of the EAC.

He spoke Monday morning when he held a briefing meeting with EAC Secretary General, Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki at State House, Juba, South Sudan.

The Secretary General briefed the Chair on a number of issues critical to the progress of the Community in the calendar year 2024 and interventions on strengthening EAC inter-state relations.

The deliberations focused on setting targets on deliverables under the leadership of President Salva Kiir, anchored on the need to foster a predictable and stable security environment that can catalyse the regional integration agenda.

President Salva Kiir reiterated the need for not only East Africans, but all Africans to embrace the spirit of brotherhood and where omnipresent conflict arise by utilizing the Regional, Continental and Global Peaceful Conflict Resolution Mechanisms available.

On the ongoing expansion of the bloc, Dr. Mathuki updated President Salva Kiir on the Secretariat’s readiness to fast-track the integration of the Federal Republic of Somalia once the nation deposits the instruments of ratification with the Secretary General.

President Salva Kiir reiterated his commitment to strengthen the East African Community during his tenure as the chairperson.