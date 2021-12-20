EAC Heads of State to meet for 18th Extra-Ordinary Summit Wednesday

EAC Heads of State are set to convene for the 18th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State, set to take place virtually, on Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021. 

The Summit will be preceded by the 45th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers, set to take place on Monday, 20th December 2021.

The Summit is expected to consider two items; the report of the Council of Ministers on the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the EAC and the amendment of the Quorum Rule of the Summit of EAC Heads of State.

The Extra-Ordinary Summit will be streamed live on the EAC website – www.eac.int alongside other EAC social media platforms.

The 17th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Summit of the EAC Heads of State took place five years ago in 2016 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

 

  

