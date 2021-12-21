EAC Heads of State to meet for 18th Extra-Ordinary Summit Wednesday

East African Community (EAC) Heads of State are set to convene for the 18th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State, set to take place virtually, on Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021.

According to a statement by EAC the theme of the summit is ‘deepening integration and widening cooperation’.

The Summit will be preceded by the 45th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers, set to take place on Monday, 20th December 2021.

The Summit is expected to consider two items; the report of the Council of Ministers on the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the EAC and the amendment of the Quorum Rule of the Summit of EAC Heads of State.

The Extra-Ordinary Summit will be streamed live on the EAC website – www.eac.int alongside other EAC social media platforms.

The 18th Extraordinary Summit was to be held on 15th April, 2020 but was postponed to 22nd December 2020. It had purposely been convened to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summit, which was to be held via Video Conferencing, had been called by the Rwandan President and Chairperson of the Summit, Paul Kagame, specifically to exchange on the regional response against COVID-19, including its fiscal, economic and social consequences on the Community.

In a letter dated 14th April, 2020 to the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Liberat Mfumukeko, Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, said that the Extraordinary Summit had been postponed due to a request by the Republic of South Sudan.

According to article 10 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC, the Summit shall consist of the Heads of State or Government of the Partner States.

Among the functions of the Summit is to give general directions and impetus as to the development and achievement of the objectives of the Community.

The 17th Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Summit of the EAC Heads of State took place five years ago in 2016 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The summit was held with regards to the European Union and East African Community Economic Partnership agreement.

