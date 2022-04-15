East Africa Member States have launched the Great Lake Malaria Control Initiative to sustain efforts geared towards malaria elimination and spread of malaria.

Speaking at Busia County during the launch Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman said that the country is being faced with the spread of malaria at 6 percent and Uganda 9 percent.

“This launch provides a unique opportunity to member states of the East Africa Community, to engage in joint efforts and strengthen cross-border collaboration in order to eliminate malaria while building on the respective country’s efforts,” Dr. Aman said.

The EAC Countries contribute a significant proportion of malaria burden worldwide.

In 2017, the EAC region contributed 24.7% of all reported malaria cases worldwide and 10.2% of deaths due to malaria in the world.

Despite impressive efforts by countries to mitigate malaria prevention and treatment service disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic, deaths due to malaria rose by 12% during this pandemic.

According to CAS Aman, the GLMI strategy envisions a malaria-free Africa Great Lakes Region.

“The GLMI strategy envisions a malaria-free Africa Great Lakes Region & we can be achieved by establishing and sustaining regional coordination, partnership and accountability mechanisms. It also calls upon us to establish centers of excellence on malaria control and elimination.” Said Aman.

He said the successful implementation of the GLMI strategy will ensure that cross-border regions will no longer going be the weak links in malaria control.

“Today’s launch recognizes that as EAC member states, none of us are on an island and that malaria does not recognize administrative borders,” the CAS said.

Aman highlighted the need to harmonize and synchronize implementation of our various malaria control interventions among member states of the EAC.

“From the experience and lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic, we need ever more than before to be prepared to deal jointly with the above emerging issues that will surely present full blown challenges in time,” Dr Aman said.

The CAS said as many countries around the world move towards the goal of malaria elimination, it is becoming more evident that malaria needs to be tackled at a regional level, since country efforts have not produced the desired outcome.

The Great Lakes Malaria Initiative launch was graced by the Ugandan Health Minister Bangirana Anifa Kawooya, and attended by the Rwanda Minister of state in charge of primary healthcare Tharcisse Mpunga.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/kemri-launches-first-malaria-and-covid-19-test-kits/