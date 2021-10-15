EAC celebrates Nyerere day with calls to embrace unity, tolerance

The East African community celebrated Mwalimu Julius Nyerere day Thursday with calls to embrace unity and tolerance.

The day is dedicated to the founding father of Tanzania Julius Nyerere, a pan-Africanist who championed African socialism and regional integration through the Ujamaa spirit.

The Late Mwalimu Nyerere was one of the founding members of the East African federation that birthed the East African Community.

Mwalimu Julius Kabarage Nyerere is remembered and celebrated throughout the African continent and especially in the East African Community for his belief in regional integration and the role of economic cooperation for the prosperity of the people.

The EAC a brainchild of Nyerere, and other regional economic communities in Africa are all part of the African Union’s overarching plan to form an African economic community by the year 2063.

Tanzania’s founding Father, believed that most of the EAC economic problems could be solved if people were united.

The celebrations held in Tanzania led by the nation’s President Samia Suluhu saw Nyerere’s fundamental principles remembered and lauded as the building blocks of a successful economy.

Julius Nyerere offered in 1960 to delay the imminent independence of Tanganyika due in 1961 in order for all of the East African territories to achieve independence together as a federation.

Although plans for the federation fell through, the groundwork was laid for what was to become the East African Community. The work of the EAC is guided by its Treaty which established the Community.

It was signed on 30 November 1999 and entered into force on 7 July 2000 following its ratification by the original three Partner States – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Rwanda and Burundi joined the EAC in 2007 with South Sudan the latest entrant becoming a full member in 2016.

And today the EAC is one of the most integrated blocs in the world where intra regional trade stands at almost 60 percent from 400 billion shillings when the Common Market Protocol was launched in 2010 to over 620 billion shillings in 2020.

EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki says intra-regional trade is expected to reach the one trillion mark by the year 2030.