EAC Secretary General sworn in as an Ex-Officio Member of EALA

EAC Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki has been sworn in as an Ex-Officio Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Dr. Mathuki took the Oath of Allegiance as an EALA Member Wednesday afternoon during a sitting presided over by EALA Speaker, Martin Ngoga.

In his maiden speech soon after taking the oath, Dr. Mathuki who was once an EALA Member from Kenya, commended EALA for the great work it is doing in enacting laws to govern the integration process.

He further urged EALA, the East African Court of Justice and the Secretariat, and EAC Institutions to work in harmony because they striving to attain the objectives of the Community as enshrined in the Treaty.

The Secretary General said he would practise an open-door policy during his five-year tenure and informed the august House that he would always work with them to resolve any emerging issues.

Dr. Mathuki urged Members to engage stakeholders in the Partner States whenever they have rotational sittings as is the tradition of the House, adding that sensitisation of East Africans on the integration was critical to ensure ownership as envisioned in the Treaty.

“Count on me as I count on you as we drive the agenda of the Community forward,” he said.

Article 48 of the Treaty states that the membership of the Assembly shall comprise “(a) nine members elected by each Partner State; and (b) ex-officio members consisting of the Minister responsible for EAC Affairs from each Partner State, and the Secretary General and Counsel to the Community.”

Article 58 of the Treaty further says that “the ex-officio members of the Assembly shall not be entitled to vote in the Assembly.”