EAC states urged to honor their annual financial commitments

East African Community member states have been urged to honour their annual financial commitments to the bloc.

Amid claims that some states are yet to make their contributions, National Assembly’s committee on regional integration said the annual budgetary obligations are crucial in ensuring smooth running of the community organs and institutions.

The ambitious East African Community integration faces new hurdles after revelation that several member states fail to meet their annual contribution to the regional bloc’s main budget.

Although Kenya has almost cleared its contributions, some member states are still dragging their feet and have not paid a penny in the 2018/2019 financial year a situation that has greatly affected operations at the EAC secretariat.

The National Assembly’s committee on regional integration led by Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda wants member states to honour their financial obligations at the bare minimum.

Naisula however challenged the EAC secretariat to ensure prudent use of resources already remitted by the member states and development partners to enable the economic bloc achieve its objectives and enhance the confidence of financiers.

EAC remains the most integrated bloc on the continent and member states are committed to the process of integration.