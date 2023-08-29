EACC arrests 2 suspects for demanding Ksh250,000 bribe during KDF recruitment

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two suspects in Magarini Constituency for demanding bribes in the ongoing KDF recruitment.

The two, Salim Mohamed Shekue and Fredrick Hamisi Baya, had solicited and received Ksh 250,000 from the complainant pretending that they could facilitate his recruitment and admission to join KDF.

Confirming the arrest, EACC Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication Eric Ngumbi said that the suspects have been processed at EACC Offices in Malindi and will be escorted to Malindi Police Station where they will spend the night.

“The suspects allegedly told the complainant that they had “very deep connections” at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and duped him into giving them the demanded bribe,” EACC said.

The complainant had acquired a bank loan of Ksh250,000 and gave the two suspects an initial amount of Ksh200,000.

The suspects were arrested while receiving the balance of Ksh50,000 from the complainant claiming that they would process the purpoted admission letter after full payment.

According to the complainant, on 30th July 2023, Salim Mohamed Shekue who claimed to be deeply connected to KDF solicited the amount through his Agent, Fredrick Hamisi Baya.

On 28th August 2023, the suspects contacted the complainant and demanded the balance Ksh50,000 to facilitate recruitment in the ongoing exercise failure to which his purported chance to join KDF would be lost.

It is then that the complainant reported the matter to the EACC Malindi office.

EACC has cautioned members of the public against succumbing to such bribe demands and urged the public to report suspected cases of bribe demands through Toll Free No. 1551.