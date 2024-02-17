EACC arrests former Laikipia CDF officials over Ksh20.4M ghost project

Five suspects among them three former Laikipia East National-Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) have been arrested for embezzling Ksh 20.4 million in a ghost road project.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the officers who were involved in the fraudulent scheme during the Financial Year 2016/2017 were arrested on Friday.

They are currently detained at Nyahururu Police Station pending arraignment before the Nyahururu Anti-Corruption Court on Monday, 19th February 2024.

The NG-CDF former officials are Newton Kabuthia (Chairman), Ann Wangeci Mwangi, (Secretary), and John Mutahi Muritu (Treasurer) while the other two are Richard Maina Kariuki and Monica Gikeri former District Accountants in Laikipia East.

“In the fraudulent scheme, the suspects purported that the money was paid towards the construction of “Thome -Tharua road,” which did not exist,” EACC said.

They will be charged alongside a sixth suspect, a former Fund Manager currently in jail serving a custodial sentence for another corruption offense.

This follows investigations by the Commission which established that between 6th October 2015 and 14th March 2017, the six suspects conspired to embezzle Ksh20,391,000 purporting that the funds were paid out for the construction of Thome-Tharua Road, a project they knew did not exist.