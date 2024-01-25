EACC arrests Garissa Water Company MD over forgery of KCSE certificate

The MD allegedly forged his KCSE Certificate to secure admission for a degree course at the University of Nairobi.

Garissa Water and Sewage Company Managing Director Dolal Mohamed Mohamud has been arrested for allegedly forging an academic certificate.

Mohamud was arrested on Thursday afternoon by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The MD is accused of forging his KCSE Certificate to secure admission for a degree course at the University of Nairobi.

According to the EACC, Mohamud scored Grade D (Plain) in his KCSE but forged the fake KCSE Certificate awarding himself Grade C+ (Plus) which he used to secure University admission.

The arrest came after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) concurred with the Commission’s recommendations to charge the suspect.

Mohamud is currently under police custody pending his arraignment on Friday.