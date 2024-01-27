EACC arrests Kasarani Cop over Ksh30,000 bribe

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Police Officer stationed at Kasarani Stadium Police Station who demanded 30,000 shillings.

The officer identified as Paul Kamau Mbugua demanded for the money from the complainant with the intent that, in consequence, he would release two brothers he had arrested and detained at the Police Station from the previous day, for an unknown offence, without booking them in the Occurrence Book (OB).

In a statement the anti graft body confirmed that it received the complaint on Friday and conducted investigations leading tothe officer’s arrest after receiving the demanded amount.

He was escorted to Kilimani Police Station where he is currently detained pending further processing today at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station.

EACC said during the arrest, a minor scuffle ensued after the police officer started wailing uncontrollably when the detectives informed him that he was under arrest but attempts by the wailing suspect to resist arrest were unsuccessful.

Detectives confiscated the suspect’s Taurus Revolver Pistol and ammunition, which they later handed over to the OCS at the Integrity house Police Station.