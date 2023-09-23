Home NEWS County News EACC arrests Kiambu Deputy OCS over bribery allegations

EACC arrests Kiambu Deputy OCS over bribery allegations

By
Muraya Kamunde
-
Three suspects were arrested and taken to Mwea Police Station for grilling.

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) this week arrested two police officials over bribery allegations.

According to EACC, the two; Kiambu Deputy OCS George Chacha and Police Constable (PC) Elizabeth Mwongeli Muthoka were apprehended for demanding a sum of Ksh 50,000 from a complainant as a “motivation fee” to release a complainant’s motor vehicle which he had adamantly refused to release despite a valid court order presented to him by the complainant.

“The two were apprehended on Monday after receiving the demanded amount from the complainant at Ikino Police Station,” said EACC in a statement.

They were processed at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and later Kilimani Police Station pending further enforcement actions.

Muraya Kamunde
