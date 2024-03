EACC arrests police officer based at Kahawa West for extortion

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Tuesday evening arrested a Police Officer No. 226374 Cpl Abdi Kiano based at Kahawa West Police Station in Nairobi for extortion.

According to EACC, Kiano demanded and received a bribe from a local trader as “protection fees” to allow her to operate the business of selling illicit brew (chang’aa).

The suspect has been booked at Kilimani Police Station pending further action on Wednesday.