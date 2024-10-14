EACC arrests senior IEBC official over fake academic certificates 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Monday morning arrested a senior official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), who forged her academic certificates and used the same to secure employment at the electoral body on 4th April 2012.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed that Caroline Sabiri Manyange, Manager for Boundaries Delimitation, was arrested at her home in Nairobi West and escorted to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station, where she is currently held for processing to be arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court today (Monday).

Investigations established that Caroline Sabiri Manyange forged a Master of Arts (Population Studies) degree certificate, purporting it to be a genuine certificate awarded by the University of Nairobi on 9th May 2004, and subsequently used the same to obtain a promotion at IEBC, thereby earning a cumulative salary and benefits amounting to over Ksh37 million, which constitutes fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The official was apprehended after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with the recommendations of EACC that she be charged with the offences of forgery, contrary to section 345 as read with section 349 of the Penal Code, and uttering a false document, contrary to section 353 of the Penal Code.

Further to the criminal prosecution, EACC will proceed to file civil proceedings in court to recover all the salaries and benefits amounting to over Ksh37 million earned by the accused person on the basis of fake academic qualifications.