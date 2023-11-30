EACC wants Traffic Police prohibited from arming themselves with weapons while managing traffic on the roads.

EACC arrests three traffic officers in Naivasha over bribery

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested three traffic officers at a notorious bribe collection point in Naivasha, along Maimahiu Road, near Karagita junction.

Another officer resisted arrest and ran away while firing gunshots to stop the sleuths who were pursuing him. No injuries were reported.

The anti-graft agency that has intensified a crackdown following increased cases of bribery recovered the spent cartridge.

“The arrested officers are currently being driven from Naivasha to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station in Nairobi for processing,” said EACC in a statement.

At the same time, the commission wants Traffic Police prohibited from arming themselves with weapons while managing traffic on the roads.

The traffic police department has been in the spotlight over corruption.

Last month, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Maraka expressed concern over a surge in the vice among police officers.

Mbarak called upon Police Commanders across the country to take urgent and decisive measures to end the extortion of motorists by law enforcers.

“Motorists are expected to comply with all traffic laws and regulations and report any cases of bribe demands to EACC through Tol Free Line 1551. The operation continues,” EACC noted.