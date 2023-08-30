EACC arrests two over graft in ongoing KDF recruitment

Officers from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested two suspects for conning a Kilifi resident in the ongoing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment.

The two identified as Salim Mohamed Shekue and Fredrick Hamisi Baya had solicited and received Ksh 250,000 from the complainant as an inducement to facilitate his recruitment and admission to KDF.

The suspects were apprehended at Magarini in Kilifi County and escorted to EACC Malindi Regional Offices where they were processed.

They were later booked at Malindi Police Station where they are currently detained pending further enforcement action.

The complainant reportedly took a bank loan of Ksh 250,000 to pay the demanded bribe after the suspects told him that they had “deep connections” in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) through which they could secure him a chance.

In a statement Wednesday morning, EACC said that it is monitoring the ongoing recruitment exercise and urged members of the public to desist from such corrupt practices and report any suspected incidents to EACC through Toll-Free No. 1551.