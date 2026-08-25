EACC arrests two police officers over Ksh100,000 bribery allegation

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two police officers over allegations of demanding a Ksh100,000 bribe from a man accused of illegally connecting electricity at his residence in Bombolulu, Mombasa.

The suspects, Inspector Benjamin Ochieng and Corporal Said Bakari, are attached to the Kenya Power Coast Regional Office.

According to the EACC, the officers allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for dropping investigations and refraining from taking legal action against the complainant.

The Commission launched investigations after receiving a report on the alleged bribery demand.

On August 24, 2026, EACC officers mounted an operation during which the two suspects allegedly escorted the complainant to a bank along Moi Avenue to collect the money.

The suspects were arrested opposite DTB Bank after allegedly receiving Ksh50,000 from the complainant.

They were booked at Central Police Station and later released on Ksh30,000 cash bail pending further investigations.

“EACC reiterates its commitment to combating bribery and corruption and ensuring that public officers uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the discharge of their duties,” EACC reaffirmed.