EACC awards 2 police officers for arresting imposter

by Hunja Macharia
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has commended two police officers who arrested a person claiming to be an EACC officer in Oyugis, Homa Bay County.

The alert officers were approached by the “detective”, but upon verification, it was established that he was an impersonator.

His subsequent arrest and arraignment earned him a year in jail without the option of a fine.

“It is regrettable that a number of people have fallen prey to impersonators owing to their readiness to bribe their way out of corruption allegations,” The Commission said.

The Commission through its South Nyanza Regional Office, celebrated the police officers led by Oyugis OCS, Mr. Imaana by giving them awards which should go a long way in encouraging other Kenyans to expose such crooks

“In the discharge of EACC’s mandate to combat and prevent corruption and economic crimes, there is no room for perverting the course of justice through bribery, favouritism or unfairness,” The Commission said.

 

  

