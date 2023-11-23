EACC calls for stringent measures to fight corruption in counties

The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission has raised concerns over the increased runaway corruptions which are perpetuated in county governments.

EACC Vice Chairperson Monica Muiru said some counties have stagnated in terms of development despite counties receiving approximately more than Ksh1.5 trillion since the inception of devolution.

“Lack of accountability structures and failure to entrench and adhere to strong systems of governance has perpetuated embezzlement of public resources and unethical practices in devolved units,” she said.

Speaking during the launch of an anti-corruption audit of the systems, policies, procedures and practices of the Murang’a county executive and assembly she underscored the need to fight corruption in devolved units and called on the county administrations to put in place strong structures, policies, procedures and processes in management of resources to effectively prevent corruption.

“The commission through preventive strategy seeks to enable county governments to put in place measures to detect and prevent corruption and unethical practices in the systems and method of work,” added Muiru.

Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata and the speaker of the local county assembly promised to work hand in hand with the EACC team in coming up with strategies that will prevent corruption in the devolved government.

“I call upon EACC to intensify the fight against corruption in all levels of government since it has affected counties in terms of service delivery. I have been able to prevent corruption through automatic delivery of services and collection of county levies,” said Kang’ata.

EACC revealed Ksh35 billion was paid to ghost workers in devolved administrations.