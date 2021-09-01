EACC commissioners Dabar Abdi Maalim, Rose Mghoi resign

Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia have resigned as commissioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), State House has announced.

The two, tendered their resignation Wednesday which the Head of State received and accepted.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has today, 1st September 2021, received and accepted the resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Mrs Rose Mghoi Macharia as Commisioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” said State House through its Twitter handle.

The two commissioners joined the Anti Corruption agency alongside Paul Mwaniki Gachoka, Sophia Lepuchirit and Philip Kinisu in 2016 and were sworn in by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

He was formerly a Member of the Transition Authority and Chair of the Functional Analysis, Assignment and Costing sub-committee of the Authority.

Dr. Maalim is one of the founding members of Umma University (Kenya) – a project of Direct Aid International/ Africa Muslims Agency, which is the only Muslim university in Kenya. He is also the current Chairman of the University’s (Umma) Academic and Research Committee.

Rose Mghoi Joined EACC from the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution, having served as the Director in charge of Management Services: providing strategic support to all Commission programs.

She was also the Chair of Corporate Services Committee and a Member of the Preventive Services Committee at EACC.