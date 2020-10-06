EACC: Corrupt Individuals should be barred from seeking elective posts

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission now wants people seeking elective positions but with pending corruption cases barred from contesting.

In its National Ethics and Anti Corruption policy session paper 2 set to be launched Wednesday, the anti graft body says the paper will seek to strengthen Chapter six of the Constitution on leadership and Integrity by providing a comprehensive mechanism for its implementation.

EACC Chairperson Bishop Eliud Wabukala says they will enforce the Chapter such that those seeking elective and public offices and are connected to corruption cases shall not be cleared to vie.

Wabukala further also revealed that the paper has outlined 7 strategies to be incorporated in the fight against corruption going forward.

They include prevention of corruption as well as public education and awareness to enlighten Kenyans.

Wabukala says they will also focus on law enforcement by strengthening the legal frame work.

“Many people want people want those facing corruption cases jailed but we want to instill in people the need to be good people to, we want to Re-engineer the fight against corruption,” He said.

He said corruption cases are dragging in court not because there is not sufficient evidenced but because the legal frame work is weak.

Those who have benefited from corrupt deal will also be on the receiving end, with the Commission saying it will give priority on asset recovery.

Wabukala says when people steal they invest the proceeds, “We will come for those assets without fear or favour.”

He said the commission will also review its international cooperation to provide a road map to recover proceeds of corruption hidden in foreign countries.

The Chairman said the policy paper underscores the importance of our national values and how we can have a value driven society as a way of preventing corruption and enhancing our governance system.

He said EACC has made great strides in the fight against corruption in the last few years, pointing out that the World Bank even agrees that ease of doing business in Kenya has improved.

Statistics indicate that EACC has recovered assets worth Ksh 19.9B in the last five years, and averted the loss of public funds worth approximately Ksh 96b in the last 10 years.

