EACC: Corruptly acquired assets worth Ksh 10.9B recovered

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission-EACC recovered corruptly acquired assets worth Kshs 10.9 Billion in the last financial year of 2019-2020.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said in total, the commission has recovered assets worth Kshs 17 Billion.

Mbarak said on twitter that there are over 357 cases pending in various courts in the country seeking to recover acquired assets worth Kshs 8.7 Billion.