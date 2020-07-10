EACC: Corruptly acquired assets worth Ksh 10.9B recovered

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission-EACC recovered corruptly acquired assets worth Kshs 10.9 Billion in the last financial year of 2019-2020.
EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said in total, the commission has recovered assets worth Kshs 17 Billion.
Mbarak said on twitter that there are over 357 cases pending in various courts in the country seeking to recover acquired assets worth Kshs 8.7 Billion.
— EACC (@EACCKenya) July 9, 2020
He said in the last 5 years, 844 cases were investigated, concluded and reports of the outcome submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions with various recommendations.
— EACC (@EACCKenya) July 9, 2020
Twalib commended the office of the director of public prosecutions-ODPP, saying the average concurrence rate on the outcome of investigations with the ODPP is 90%.
In commemoration of the 4th African Anti-Corruption Day on 11th July, Twalib said EACC in collaboration with ODPP and the Judiciary will continue to investigate and prosecute more high profile cases involving corruption.