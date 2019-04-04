Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested one officer and a security guard at the Homa-Bay land registry offices for allegedly taking bribes from clients.

The officer who serves as a clerk in charge of issuance of title deeds is accused of colluding with the security guard to take bribes of 1,000 shillings from land owners in order to issue them with title deeds.

The duo was arrested last evening when the detectives stormed the land registry’s offices in Homa-Bay town following a tip-off from a member of the public.

EACC Regional Manager in charge of Southern Nyanza Arthur Opili said the two are being held at the Homa-Bay police station.

Opili said once the EACC officials are through with the investigations, the report will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for further action.

Meanwhile, a Nairobi City County Askari was Thursday morning fined 750,000 shillings by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in default to serve five year imprisonment.

Joshua Okanga was fined for soliciting and receiving a bribe.

He was also charged with obstruction and concealing evidence.