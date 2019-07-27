EACC directs Waititu and six others to present themselves immediately

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and six others to present themselves to the commission offices at Integrity House in Nairobi immediately.

In a statement Saturday signed by EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, the Commission says, three other suspects linked to the alleged embezzlement of public funds at the Kiambu County government worth 588 million shillings were arrested Saturday morning.

The three include, Charles Mbuthia Chege – Director M/s Testimony Enterprises Limited, Joyce Ngina Musyoka – member of the Tender Evaluation Committee and Simon Kabocho Kangethe – member of the Tender Evaluation Committee.

The other suspects including Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Ndungu Waititu ‘Babayao’, his wife Susan Wangari Ndungu- proprietor Bienvenue Delta Hotel, Eng. Luka Mwangi Waihenya -Chief Officer Roads and other County officials were not traced at their known residences at the time of the planned arrests.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Those being sought by the EACC detectives include Waititu, his wife, Eng. Luka Mwangi, Beth Wangechi- Director Testimony Enterprises Limited, Zacharia Njenga Mbugua-Member Tender Evaluation Committee, Anselin Gachukia Wanjiku- Member Tender Evaluation Committee and Samuel Muigai Mugo also a Member Tender Evaluation Committee.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigated the accused persons on allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to Bituminous surface in Kiambu County, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Ksh588,198,328.20 million during the financial year 2017/2018.

The investigating body alleged that the directors of M/s Testimony Enterprise Ltd who were awarded the tenders were close associates of Governor Waititu and have so far been irregularly paid Ksh147,274,005.39 in relation to the tender.

The firm was awarded other contracts for provision of various goods that amounted to over Ksh74 million and have already been paid too.

Mis Testimony Enterprises Limited contractor has already been paid a total of Kshs.221,490,499.80 by the county, the firm later remitted Kshs. 25,624,500 to entities associated with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu and in pursuant to section 35 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, on 17° July 2019 EACC submitted a report to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the result of investigations, recommending charging of feud cc (12) persons.

Upon review of the report and the recommendations therein, the DPP gave consent to immediately charge the suspects with the following offences; Conflict of interest, Dealing with suspect property, abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, engaging in no fraudulent practice in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions noted that he had sufficient evidence to sustain charges.

“Having independently reviewed the evidence in the inquiry file and the report, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against the suspects,” said DPP Nordin Hajji.