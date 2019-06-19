EACC dismisses claims of complicity in mega graft cases

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission – EACC has dismissed claims of complicity in the failed prosecution of high-profile graft cases.

The commission’s vice chairperson Sophia Lepurchit insists the anti-graft watchdog has been executing its constitutional mandate despite challenges facing the agency.

Lepuchirit says EACC is understaffed and lacks the capacity to effectively resolve all cases within stipulated time.

The EACC has recently been in the eye of the storm as reported cases of graft intensify.

The commission came under fire for alleged failure to resolve mega corruption scandals in the country.

Officials at the heavily criticized anti-graft agency however absolve themselves from these accusations.

Speaking at a workshop in Kilifi, Lepuchirit charged that the integrity-center based agency is unfairly vilified on numerous occasions.

In her opinion, the EACC has been working as best as it can to deliver on its mandate in the face of numerous challenges.

The vice chair attributes failure by the commission to effectively resolve all graft cases to inadequate staff at the agency.

In the meantime, the commission’s Chair Eliud Wabukala says despite the efforts to crackdown and deliver a blow to corruption, the vice has permeated almost all segments of the population making it difficult to overcome.

Wabukala who was speaking in Kisumu noted that corruption has been the greatest impediment to development even as he called on the electorate to keenly vet persons seeking positions of leadership whenever elections are called.