EACC hosts regional forum on asset recovery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is Wednesday hosting a regional forum on the recovery of corruptly acquired assets.

The forum draws participants from the greater Eastern African Region – Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti.

It brings together key anti-corruption and good governance institutions, and agencies whose mandates are critical in the fight against corruption.

The Kenyan institutions to be represented in the forum include EACC, DPP, DCI, AG, FRC, ARA, KRA, NIS, NTSA, KNEC, NLC, Ministry of Lands, Business Registration Services, Kenya Bankers Association, Auditor General, Immigration, National Registration Bureau, Anti-Counterfeit Agency, Capital Markets Authority, Insurance Regulatory Authority, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Witness Protection Agency.

Participants are members of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for Eastern Africa (ARINEA) established under the auspices of the Eastern Africa Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA), a forum that brings together anti-corruption authorities in the greater Eastern African Region.

The mission of EAAACA is to strengthen the capacity of its members to combat and prevent corruption through regional cooperation.

ARINEA is a network of practitioners drawn from anti-corruption authorities, law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence units, asset recovery agencies and prosecutorial authorities from the eight (8) EAAACA member countries.

Each member country is represented by three (3) practitioners referred to as Focal Persons with the Lead Focal Person being an asset recovery practitioner from the national anti-corruption authority.

Kenya is represented in the Association by EACC Advocate Jackie Kibogy.

The core function of ARINEA is to facilitate and secure the exchange of information among its members, and other nations worldwide.

The information is on individuals, companies, financial transactions, or assets relevant for the effective tracing, locating and confiscation or forfeiture of proceeds of corruption and crime, and deprive criminals of their illicit gains.

The activity is organized in partnership with GIZ.