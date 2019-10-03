EACC investigating public officers holding dual citizenship

The Ethics and Anti-corruption says it is investigating a number of public officers holding dual citizenship.

In a statement EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak says Public officers are prohibited from hold dual citizenship as it is a contravention of the constitution.

EACC notes that whereas the constitution provides for the right to acquire dual citizenship, the same is prohibited for the state and public officers.

Article 78(2) of the constitution on citizenship and leadership provides that a state officer or a member of the defence forces shall not hold dual citizenship

In this regard Twalib says the commission has launched investigations to ascertain claims that a number of legislators and some public officers owe allegiance to some foreign nations.

Twahib warned that the commission will also initiate mechanism for removal from office of such officers for violation of chapter six of the constitution.

Mwende Mwinzi is already facing a storm in parliament for failing to denounce her US citizenship after she was nominated to serve as Kenya’s ambassador to South Korea.

She has since moved to court challenging the requirement.