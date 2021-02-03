EACC: We´ve recovered Ksh 20B in assets in graft war

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission – EACC has made significant strides in the past three years in the fight against corruption.

During this period, the commission recovered Ksh 26.5 Billion in assets, averted loss of Ksh 135.9 Billion through disruption of corruption and convicted 293 persons.

Speaking during the opening of the Integrity Assurance Officers’ Training Workshop for the Kenya Ports Authority Integrity Champions based at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi, EACC Commissioner Dr. Dabar Maalim noted that the commission has secured convictions in Courts, enhanced financial investigations and recovered assets acquired from corruption as a deterrence strategy.

“EACC has made significant strides in the fight against corruption in the past 3 years, during which we have secured convictions in Courts, enhanced financial investigations and recovered assets acquired from corruption as a deterrence strategy.” Said Dr. Dabar.

Dr. Dabar lauded KPA for organising numerous ethics training workshops for its staff to inculcate tenets of good governance and to help them put in place anti-corruption measures as a key ingredient of exemplary public service delivery.