EACC: We´ve recovered Ksh 20B in assets in graft war

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission – EACC has made significant strides in the past three years in the fight against corruption.
During this period, the commission recovered Ksh 26.5 Billion in assets, averted loss of Ksh 135.9 Billion through disruption of corruption and convicted 293 persons.
Speaking during the opening of the Integrity Assurance Officers’ Training Workshop for the Kenya Ports Authority Integrity Champions based at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi, EACC Commissioner Dr. Dabar Maalim noted that the commission has secured convictions in Courts, enhanced financial investigations and recovered assets acquired from corruption as a deterrence strategy.
“EACC has made significant strides in the fight against corruption in the past 3 years, during which we have secured convictions in Courts, enhanced financial investigations and recovered assets acquired from corruption as a deterrence strategy.” Said Dr. Dabar.
Dr. Dabar lauded KPA for organising numerous ethics training workshops for its staff to inculcate tenets of good governance and to help them put in place anti-corruption measures as a key ingredient of exemplary public service delivery.
1. EACC Comm. Dr. Dabar Maalim opened the Integrity Assurance Officers’ Training Workshop for the @Kenya_Ports Integrity Champions based at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi. The workshop was hosted by @NIAcaKenya, which is the training arm of EACC. pic.twitter.com/asmy9UthR4
— EACC (@EACCKenya) February 2, 2021
Mr. Peter Masinde, the Head of Inland Container Depot noted that KPA had witnessed growth in its business with the operationalization of SGR container haulage and the number of clients transacting business at the depot on daily basis.
Masinde noted that this called for improved customer care and a strengthened ethical climate.
The training of ethics champions would drive the integrity agenda in the organization.
The workshop was hosted by National Integrity Academy , which is the training arm of EACC.