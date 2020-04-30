EACC launches investigations on grabbed Govt land in Nanyuki

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into the alleged grabbing of Government land in Laikipia County by a private developer.

The probe comes in the wake of complaints lodged to the anti graft agency by the National and County Government that the developer has encroached on a piece of land at Muthaiga Estate in Nanyuki Town where that is home to an Administration Police Camp.

Central Region EACC manager Charles Rasugu said his officers have taken over the matter although progress is slow since offices such as the Land Registry remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laikipia East Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) commander Geoffrey Kamau raised the alarm after the developer put a fence next to his official residence, blocking the gate leading to his house and an adjacent servant quarter.

The investor has threatened to evict the occupant of the house, the police officers in the camp and demolish the said house if they don’t move out willingly.

While responding to the complaint, Laikipia County National Land Commission Coordinator Josephat Wasua confirmed that a site inspection had revealed that there is a total encroachment of the existing Government house and servant quarters.

The developer has been asked to contact the National Land Commission for further direction as well as remove all encroachment on the Government facility within the next seven days.

The police commander has vowed that he will not allow the houses to be demolished until the developer presents a court order.