EACC launches probe into fake summons letter targeting blogger Hanifa Farsafi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation into a fraudulent letter that is being circulated as official EACC communication.

The letter, which falsely summons a blogger named Hanifa Farsafi, claims to be issued by an EACC Investigator (Commission Secretary/CEO).

The EACC has clarified that this letter is a forgery.

The EACC has stated that those responsible for the creation and dissemination of this fraudulent letter are in violation of several laws, including the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

Impersonating an EACC official is classified as a criminal offence under this Act, and the Commission is committed to taking appropriate action against the perpetrators.