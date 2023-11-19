EACC obtains orders to freeze Oparanya’s assets in Ksh1.3B graft case

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders from the High Court to freeze former Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya assets worth Ksh28.9 million.

The orders were issued on Thursday, pending completion of the ongoing investigations into alleged procurement fraud and conflict of interest in the award of tenders by the Kakamega County Government during the former governor’s tenure.

In August of this year, Oparanya was questioned by EACC detectives alongside his spouses in relation to the alleged embezzlement of Ksh.1.3 billion.

According to the graft agency, the ongoing investigations indicate that public funds were unlawfully acquired through proxies and associates during Oparanya’s tenure.

EACC further revealed that it has forwarded Oparanya’s file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action after conducting an in-depth investigation into the alleged graft offences.

The commission has urged leaders against politicizing and ethinicizing the investigation.