EACC obtains orders to seize Ksh 35M property linked to Obado

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders to seize a 35 million shillings property in Loresho owned by Jared Kwaga who is suspected to be Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s proxy.

According to EACC the property was bought using funds embezzled from Migori County by Kwaga.

EACC says Kwaga, together with his family members, had incorporated many companies to fraudulently trade with the county.

At the same time EACC established that the tenant at the said Loresho property owned by Kwaga, was paying rent to Evelyne Zachary, Governor Obado’s daughter.

Based on the evidence the anti-corruption body says it has reasonable suspicion to believe that the governor is the true beneficiary.

The obtained preservation orders will ensure that the property will not be transferred, disposed or in any other way dealt with to defeat the course of justice before EACC completes its investigations and commences civil proceedings.