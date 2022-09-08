EACC orders state officers to declare wealth within 30 days

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a circular requiring each newly elected, nominated or appointed state officer, or any officer exiting government officials to declare their wealth for audit.
In a statement EACC noted that the officials should declare their wealth within 30 days.
@EACCKenya has issued a Circular requiring each newly elected, nominated or appointed State Officer, or any officer exiting Government following the August election to declare wealth of him/herself, spouse(s) and children under 18 years, within 30 days.
The wealth declaration by public officials provides crucial information to law enforcement bodies, especially in the recovery of unexplained wealth or corruptly acquired assets.
In 2003, Kenya was among the first countries to ratify the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which led to the introduction of the Public Officer Ethics Act (POEA).
The POEA created a system of wealth declarations in Kenya, whereby all public officers and their spouses are required to declare their wealth.