EACC orders state officers to declare wealth within 30 days

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a circular requiring each newly elected, nominated or appointed state officer, or any officer exiting government officials to declare their wealth for audit.

In a statement EACC noted that the officials should declare their wealth within 30 days.

The wealth declaration by public officials provides crucial information to law enforcement bodies, especially in the recovery of unexplained wealth or corruptly acquired assets.