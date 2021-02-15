EACC pledges to continue building ethical competency of institutions

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) says it will continue to build the ethical competency of public institutions in order to entrench a culture of integrity.

This comes as the National Integrity Academy (NIAca) which is the training arm of EACC, also pledged to improve on the support of the Integrity Assurance Officers.

Speaking during the meeting Monday, EACC Chairperson, Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala further said it is imperative that the armed forces are prepared to prevent or mitigate the extent, severity and impact of corrupt practices in their operational theaters.

On his part, Dr. Purity Gitonga, Deputy Director – National Integrity Academy (NIAca) urged the participants to adhere to high levels of integrity in order to effectively discharge their mandate.

They were speaking when they officially opened a week long Integrity Assurance Officers training for the staff of Ministry of Defense that will be facilitated by NIAca Kenya which is the training arm of EACC Kenya.

In attendance was the Ministry of Defence Administrative Secretary, Mr. Francis Mutie who urged the participants to adhere to high levels of integrity in order to effectively discharge their mandate.