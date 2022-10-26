EACC probes ghost workers in South Nyanza

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is conducting investigations into the alleged payment of non-existent employees in county governments within the South Nyanza region.

Speaking to the press at the regional offices on the outskirts of Kisii town, South Nyanza EACC Regional Manager, Enoch Otiko said the issue of ghost workers is a common problem in the region and they have taken up the matter for investigations in Homa Bay, Nyamira and Kisii counties.

“In Homa Bay, we are almost completing the process and we are already making recoveries for those who may have been paid erroneously while also working on the file to forward to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” said Otiko.

For Kisii and Nyamira counties, the Regional Manager noted that inquiries are ongoing and they are also looking into the accounts of county employees who are rightfully on the payroll but received unlawful payments.

In addition, he pointed out that the Commission was investigating Kisii county vehicles’ insurance after Governor Simba Arati alleged that the previous administration had procured comprehensive covers yet most of the vehicles had third-party insurance.

This comes after the Kisii County Assembly Clerk, James Nyaoga presented himself at the EACC offices to answer allegations regarding multiple payments for two foreign trips he made outside the country.

However, the clerk has turned away for failing to present the required documents used during the trips to Uganda and India in 2019.

Nyaoga is alleged to have pocketed Ksh 500,000 each for the two trips and is expected to return to EACC with travel documents for interrogation.